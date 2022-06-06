5th Circ. Mulls Sending Hospital Vax Suit To Texas Justices

By Katie Buehler (June 6, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A group of Texas health care workers urged a Fifth Circuit panel on Monday to send to the Texas Supreme Court a lawsuit alleging they were wrongly fired from a Houston hospital for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming the case could establish a new exemption to the state's at-will employment policy. More than 100 former employees of Houston Methodist Hospital who were fired after refusing the vaccine during its emergency-use authorization period told the three-judge panel at oral arguments that theirs is a case of first impression with unique facts that could change the employment policies of the Lone Star State....

