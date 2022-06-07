Indiana Challenges Biden's Immigrant Parole-Granting Policy

By Rae Ann Varona (June 7, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is facing yet another lawsuit over its immigration policies at the Southern border, this time from the state of Indiana, alleging that the administration is unlawfully granting parole to migrants and burdening state taxpayers as a result. Indiana Attorney General Theodore E. Rokita said in his complaint Monday that the Biden administration has released at least 424,000 immigrants who entered the country unlawfully since he took office, ignoring requirements under the Immigration and Nationality Act that immigrants arriving in the U.S. either be detained pending a determination that they can lawfully enter the country or be sent back...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS