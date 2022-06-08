Frustration, Hot Job Market Drive Some Senior Exits At SEC

By Justin Wise (June 8, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A number of top lawyers from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have trickled to the exits over the past year, driven by what ex-SEC officials and legal recruiters say is not only a hot lateral market but also, in some cases, frustration over new leadership's aggressive enforcement tactics. At least 22 mid- to senior-level SEC officials have left the agency since May 2021, with a vast majority finding new homes at law firms, according to a Law360 Pulse review of both SEC and law firm personnel announcements and LinkedIn profiles. The departures include several veteran members of the enforcement division,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS