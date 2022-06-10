Ex-Allen & Overy Bankruptcy Head Joins Kasowitz

By Emma Cueto (June 10, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP has added the former head of Allen & Overy LLP's U.S. restructuring practice group as a senior counsel in New York. In an announcement Tuesday, the firm highlighted Kenneth P. Coleman's four decades of experience, his cross-border expertise and his work on high-profile bankruptcies and restructurings, including Virgin Atlantic Airways, Nortel Networks and Hanjin Shipping. "We are thrilled that Ken is joining the firm," partner David S. Rosner, the chair of Kasowitz's bankruptcy litigation and restructuring group, said in a statement. "Ken's extensive experience, particularly in cross-border restructurings, will be a tremendous asset to our group, bolstering...

