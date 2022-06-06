3rd Circ. Affirms Professor's FBAR Penalties

By David Hansen (June 6, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A professor lost his appeal of more than $308,000 in penalties for intentionally failing to report his foreign bank accounts after the Third Circuit held Monday that a district court did not commit clear error in upholding the penalties. The lower court relied on abundant evidence that Richard Collins checked boxes on his tax returns indicating that he had no foreign accounts when he had several in France as well as Canada, where he was a dual citizen, a Third Circuit panel said in its ruling. Collins also was an experienced foreign investor who told his foreign banks to withhold correspondence,...

