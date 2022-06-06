Cannabis Bill Roundup: NC Senate Approves Medical Pot Bill

By Sam Reisman (June 6, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Senate recently approved a bill legalizing medical marijuana, while Louisiana lawmakers advanced a host of cannabis reform bills. Here are the major moves in legislative cannabis reform from the past week. North Carolina senators approved the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, or S.B.711, on a 35-10 floor vote Thursday, just one day after the legislation was favorably reported out of its third state senate committee. Under the legislation, which was first introduced in April 2021, the governor would get seven appointments to the nine-person Medical Cannabis Production Commission, which would be tasked with overseeing the cultivation of medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS