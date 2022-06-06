9th Circ. Says Hagens Berman Fee Award Is Still Too High

By Hailey Konnath (June 6, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit on Monday once again ordered a Washington federal court to recalculate an already revised $31 million fee award to Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP for securing deals in multidistrict litigation over optical disk drive price-fixing, ruling that the district court began from the wrong "starting point." The panel majority partly agreed with objector Conner Erwin, who's challenged the firm's award two times since Hagens Berman landed settlements worth about $205 million. The district court used a flat rate instead of the sliding scale specified in the firm's initial fee proposal, and that was a mistake, U.S. Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS