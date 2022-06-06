CIT Rebuffs Challenge To Customs Broker Exam Questions

By Alex Lawson (June 6, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday shut down a Nebraska man's push to change the results of his failed customs broker exam, ruling that the federal government's interpretation of four disputed questions was above board. A 50-page decision from CIT Judge Timothy M. Reif closed the book on a unique legal challenge brought by Byungmin Chae, who argued that the government failed to credit him with correct answers to several questions, keeping him from attaining the 75% score needed to pass the customs broker license exam. Because the questions were fairly adjudicated, Judge Reif ruled that Chae's administrative law...

