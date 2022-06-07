Vanguard Loses Bid To Keep Clients From Ex-Adviser's Grasp

By Hayley Fowler (June 7, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Vanguard can't stop a former high-value investment adviser from poaching clients while he faces a breach of contract lawsuit after leaving to start his own firm, a North Carolina state court judge said, finding Vanguard hadn't shown a likelihood of success on claims the one-time adviser broke any employment agreements. Chief Business Court Judge Louis A. Bledsoe III rejected The Vanguard Group Inc.'s motion for a temporary restraining order on Monday, casting doubt on the company's contracts with former senior financial adviser Matthew Snipes, who oversaw $4.75 billion in assets at Vanguard before his abrupt departure. According to the amended order,...

