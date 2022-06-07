Judge Shreds Gibson Guitar Co. Over 'Baseless' TM Claims

By Andrew Karpan (June 7, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Michigan said the company that owns the design of the iconic Gibson guitar will have to face antitrust claims from a longtime rival founded by ex-employees, repeatedly calling Gibson's trademark counterclaims "objectively baseless." The Monday ruling from U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou marked another loss in Michigan federal court for Gibson Brands Inc., which was picked up New York private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. in 2018, in its legal fight with the Kalamazoo-based Heritage Guitar Inc. Heritage hit Gibson with a declaratory lawsuit in 2020 following a stream of cease-and-desist letters that had...

