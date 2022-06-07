Lewis Brisbois Adds Ex-Prosecutor As White Collar Co-Leader

By Emily Sides (June 7, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has added a former assistant U.S. attorney in Savannah, Georgia, to its Atlanta office to serve as vice chair of the firm's government investigations and white collar defense practice. Steven H. Lee brings more than six years of experience as an assistant U.S. attorney and takes the reins of a practice group at Lewis Brisbois with more than 20 attorneys, according to a statement from the firm announcing the hire Monday. Lee advises clients on government and internal corporate investigations and white collar criminal defense including health care fraud cases. Over his legal career, he...

