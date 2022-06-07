Calif. Supreme Court Chief Justice Tests Positive For COVID

By James Mills (June 7, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye has tested positive for COVID-19 and is exhibiting mild symptoms. The California high court announced her testing positive on Tuesday and said that because she is experiencing symptoms, she is resting and not participating in oral arguments. "For today, all parties signed stipulations to enable the cases to move forward," Cathal Conneely, public information officer for the Judicial Council of California, told Law360 Pulse in an email. "The chief justice will review a recording of oral arguments and participate in the court's deliberations going forward." All oral arguments before the court are still...

