By Humberto J. Rocha (June 7, 2022, 6:38 PM BST) -- The competition watchdog preliminarily found Tuesday that retailers JD Sports Fashion PLC and Elite Sports Group Ltd. plotted with a top Scottish football club to fix the prices of the team's jerseys. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a provisional decision that the two retailers had colluded to quash competition from the sale of the team's replica jerseys and other branded merchandise of Rangers Football Club between September 2018 and July 2019. The U.K. authority said that at the start of the 2018/19 soccer season, JD Sports was selling the Rangers' replica uniforms for a lower price than Elite and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS