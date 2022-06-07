Regulators Urge Pension Cos. To Boost Client Communication

By Alex Davidson (June 7, 2022, 3:37 PM BST) -- U.K. regulators for the financial services and pensions sectors told retirement savings plan providers on Tuesday to communicate better with consumers when responding to industry feedback on how to engage clients to make better decisions about their savings. The Financial Conduct Authority and The Pensions Regulator said that advisers and pension providers should do more to make retirement savings work for consumers and to tailor offerings to their needs at different stages of their life to achieve good outcomes. The watchdogs will work closely with the Department for Work and Pensions to help to frame legislation for a new framework to...

