Bitcoin Developer Settles Duty Suit With Crypto Association

By Silvia Martelli (June 9, 2022, 7:21 PM BST) -- Cryptocurrency developers have agreed to build a new program to digitalize court documents, settling a lawsuit brought from self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright after he lost his bid to impose a new legal duty on the developers to protect consumers' assets. The agreement, contained in a consent order filed Monday, resolves the claims that Wright brought through his business Tulip Trading Ltd. against the Bitcoin Association seeking a declaration that they have a fiduciary duty to help restore the company's access to £4 billion ($5.6 billion) in cryptocurrency after an alleged hack. The order, approved by High Court Deputy Master Martin Dray, allowed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS