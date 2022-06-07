ECHR Rejects Challenge To Turkish $52M Tax Evasion Trial

By Silvia Martelli (June 7, 2022, 4:03 PM BST) -- A trial in Turkey where four nationals were convicted of orchestrating a $52 million tax evasion scheme was fair despite relying on statements they made to the police while being refused access to lawyers, a human rights court ruled Tuesday. The European Court of Human Rights found that the trial in Ankara was not unfair because the evidence of the men's involvement in the scheme was "overwhelming." This is despite the court ruling that the men were guilty largely because of some self-incriminating statements they had made while in police custody without a lawyer being present, the ECHR said. A court in...

