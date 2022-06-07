Gibson Dunn-Led Energy Investor Buys $122M In Assets

By McCord Pagan (June 7, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Energy-focused private investment firm Andros Capital Partners LLC, guided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, said Tuesday it purchased a collection of mineral and royalty interests from an unnamed seller for $122 million. Houston-based Andros and its Andros Minerals LLC affiliate said in a statement that the deal for assets in the Midland Basin, Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford Shale regions was its initial acquisition. "A tremendous amount of private capital has been invested in minerals over the past decade and is looking for an exit. We believe we are uniquely positioned as the appropriate long-term owner of these assets and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS