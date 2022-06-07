Ousted Stobart Founder Loses Challenge Over Deleted Texts

By Silvia Martelli (June 7, 2022, 7:50 PM BST) -- A London court ruled Tuesday that a former chief executive of British logistics company Stobart Group Ltd. did not delete messages with another company official to intentionally mislead a judge into ruling against the company's founder in 2019 following a power struggle. High Court Judge Tom Leech rejected company founder William Andrew Tinkler's argument that deleted messages between Warwick Brady, who would replace Tinkler as CEO of Stobart, and another company official show there was a concerted plan to push him out of the company. Brady deleted texts and other messages with Ian Soanes just before his phone was copied for...

