Ropes Reps Bain Capital On $2B Asia-Pacific Fund

By Elaine Briseño (June 7, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Bain Capital, represented by Ropes & Gray, announced Tuesday that it had raised $2 billion for a fund that will invest in underperforming and undervalued enterprises in the Asia-Pacific market in hopes the infusion will lead to improvements and profits. The Bain Capital Special Situations Asia Fund II, or SSAII, is the largest special situations fund in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a company statement. In closing at $2 billion, the fund surpassed its original target by $500 million. SSAII investor funds came from several sources including pensions and sovereign wealth funds, which originate from a government entity. With additional resources...

