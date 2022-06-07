Hawaii Property Managers Sue Over Short-Term Rental Rules

By Nate Beck (June 7, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A group of Hawaii property owners who have held the right to rent to vacationers for 35 years argue they should not have to follow a new Honolulu law that bans rentals of less than 90 days, in a lawsuit filed in federal court. In April the Honolulu City Council passed Bill 41, which requires short-term rental owners on the island of Oahu to limit stays to no less than 90 days instead of 30. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi introduced the bill to crack down on illegal vacation rentals in areas that are not zoned for tourism, a factor blamed for...

