EY Law Brings On Dentons Employment Head

By Emily Lever (June 8, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- EY Law LLP, the U.K.-based legal arm of the Big Four accounting firm, has hired Dentons' employment practice head for the U.K. and Middle East to lead its employment team, Law360 Pulse has confirmed. Virginia Allen, who will join EY in August, previously headed Dentons' 50-attorney team focused on employment, pensions, benefits and immigration for the U.K. and Middle East. "I'm delighted that Virginia will be joining us at EY," Phil Goodstone, the legal chief for EY U.K., said in a statement. "Working closely with our People Advisory Services team, her advice and support will be invaluable for businesses, in particular as they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS