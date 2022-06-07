Senators Propose Long-Awaited Crypto Regulatory Overhaul

By Tom Zanki (June 7, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan duo of U.S. senators unveiled legislation on Tuesday that seeks to bring clarity to cryptocurrency regulation, introducing a wide-ranging proposal that would define most digital assets as commodities and enact rules governing stablecoins. The Responsible Financial Innovation Act, co-sponsored by Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., would establish the federal government's recognition of the booming but often volatile cryptocurrency industry if it becomes law. The long-awaited proposal comes as digital assets market participants have clamored for clearer rules as the industry has taken off, leaving it to policymakers to determine what consumer and investor protections should apply...

