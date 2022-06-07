Wilson Sonsini Adds Climate Solutions Partner In Boston

By Clark Mindock (June 7, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has snagged a leading climate solutions attorney from Jones Day to join as partner in the firm's Boston office, where she will help focus efforts on clean energy, water, agriculture and decarbonization issues. Elise Zoli joined the firm's energy and climate solutions team Monday, where she will continue to focus on helping clients including clean energy companies, investors and sustainability-minded corporations as they approach the energy transition and related issues. Zoli told Law360 on Tuesday she is excited to take her decades of experience working on clean technology and environmental issues to the team at...

