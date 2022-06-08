Euronext Announces Initiative To Boost Europe's Tech Market

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 8, 2022, 5:56 PM BST) -- Euronext announced it has launched a new technology leaders segment to streamline established and up-and-coming tech companies into a pan-European listing and index along with an overall initiative to encourage future public listings on the continent. The stock exchange, which boasts more than 700 tech companies in its listing amounting to a market capitalization of €1.5 trillion as of this April, said Tuesday that the initiative would foster international investment in Europe's tech sector. The Euronext Tech Leaders segment would comprise more than 100 leading and growing tech companies in its new index. Each would have to meet specific criteria in...

