The Other Talent War: Firms Vying For Tech Pros In Hot Market

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 14, 2022, 11:28 AM EDT) -- Just as the talent war for associates and lateral hires continues to ramp up, the more intrepid firms are also now competing for different kinds of hires — technology and sales talent. Law firms increasingly are creating their own subsidiaries to develop technology or provide services that are heavily reliant on tech expertise. Sometimes these subsidiaries are heavily integrated with the firm, and sometimes they operate completely independently. But either way, firm leaders are finding themselves not only hoping to entice lawyers, but also software developers, project managers, technology specialists and top sales and marketing talent to sell services and products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS