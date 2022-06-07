Ill. AG Goes After More Staffing Cos.' No-Poach Pacts

By Lauraann Wood (June 7, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has targeted another group of temporary staffing agencies over an allegedly unlawful no-poach conspiracy, claiming their agreement not to recruit, hire or solicit one another's workers violates state antitrust law. The six staffing agencies engaged in a three-year conspiracy, supported by their common client Vee Pak LLC, to refrain from recruiting or otherwise poaching the temporary workers they assigned to the beauty product manufacturer's facilities so that the agencies could lessen the competition between them, the attorney general claimed in his May 26 complaint. "No-poach agreements allow employers to take advantage of workers by trapping them...

