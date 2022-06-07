Cab Driver's Estate Served Insurers Too Late, NC Panel Finds

By Hayley Fowler (June 7, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The estate of a deceased cab driver can't pin survivorship damages on two insurance companies after the North Carolina Court of Appeals found Tuesday the insurers were served with the wrongful death lawsuit too late. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel also called into question potential misapplications of the statute of limitations and asked the state's highest court or lawmakers to weigh in, saying its decision is bound by rulings in previous cases that relied on inconsistent application of the law. At the center of the dispute is the question of whether a lawsuit filed within the statute of limitations...

