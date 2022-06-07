DOJ Taps Hewlett Packard Compliance Chief For Fraud Unit

By Al Barbarino (June 7, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has hired the compliance chief of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. to head up its Criminal Division's Fraud Section, the department confirmed in a statement to Law360 on Tuesday. Glenn Leon, an ex-supervisor in the DOJ's fraud unit and a former federal prosecutor, will head up the unit responsible for investigating bribery, market manipulation, fraud, money laundering and other financial crimes. "Glenn has the right combination of skills to meet the moment and lead the talented women and men of the Fraud Section into their next chapter of success," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. in the...

