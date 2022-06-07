$17.4M Deal Proposed In Chancery For AMC Investor Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (June 7, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A $17.4 million settlement has tentatively ended a three-year-old Delaware Chancery Court stockholder suit accusing directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and others of wiring up hundreds of millions of dollars in unfair stock transactions for the benefit of its controlling shareholder. The suit, filed by stockholder Linda Lao in April 1999, asserted both direct and derivative claims against four AMC directors, including CEO Adam Aon, as well as China-based controller Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd. and others for harming the business. Chancery Court stayed action on the derivative claims, seeking damages for the company, in October 1999 to allow an...

