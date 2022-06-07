Texas 'Ghost Gun' Co. Says Biden Rule Will 'Destroy' It

By Michelle Casady (June 7, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A gun parts manufacturer near Houston is asking a federal judge in Texas to enjoin a Biden administration final rule set to go into effect on Aug. 24 that it argues would effectively cause companies like it to go out of business. Galveston-based Division 80 LLC, which sells blank gun frames and receivers that customers can use to make so-called ghost guns, asked U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown in an emergency motion filed Monday to stop the final rule from going into effect by issuing a nationwide injunction. The rule outlaws the sale of kits like those sold by Division...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS