Roofers Test Fla. Insurance Bills In Constitutional Challenges

By Shawn Rice (June 24, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Home repair contractors who say that the Florida Legislature favored the insurance industry too much with a set of new laws this spring struck back with a set of constitutional challenges in a trio of suits asking courts to block the new rules, arguing they shortchange contractors' and homeowners' rights. Florida lawmakers in a May special session passed property insurance bills — known as SB 2-D and 4-D — that aimed to address alleged litigation abuse that the insurance industry blames for its issues with insolvency and rising insurance premiums in the Sunshine State. But those new laws unfairly targeted roofing...

