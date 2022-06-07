FTC Sues Over Footwear Pain Relief Claims

By Emily Field (June 7, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it hit a California-based shoe company, whose owner has been previously barred from making deceptive advertisements, with a suit in D.C. federal court alleging that it touts its footwear is clinically proven to alleviate pain without evidence. The FTC said that Alexander Elnekaveh, who owns Gravity Defyer Medical Technology Corp., is violating a 2001 order barring him from using misleading advertising by making scientifically unsubstantiated claims to sell shoes. According to the FTC's May 25 complaint, Gravity Defyer used misleading customer testimonials to promote its shoes as offering pain relief for conditions such as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS