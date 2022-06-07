Merck General Counsel Added To Biotech Company's Board

By Michele Gorman (June 7, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Merck's general counsel, who earlier in her career worked in-house at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has joined the board of directors for Regenxbio Inc., the Maryland-based biotechnology company said Tuesday. Jennifer Zachary, whose position took effect on Friday, is the newest member of the company's audit committee, according to the announcement. She has been executive vice president and general counsel at Merck & Co. Inc. since 2018. "This is an exciting time for the company as it executes on its strategy, grows its pipeline, and seeks to improve lives," Zachary said in a statement. "I look forward to collaborating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS