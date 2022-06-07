Senate Confirms Davis Polk Partner To DHS Intel Post

By James Arkin (June 7, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted in bipartisan fashion Tuesday to confirm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP partner Kenneth Wainstein as the Department of Homeland Security's undersecretary for intelligence and analysis. Wainstein was confirmed 63-35, with more than a dozen Republican senators joining Democrats in backing his nomination. He was selected for the post by President Joe Biden in November. Wainstein is a veteran prosecutor and government official who served in multiple legal and national security roles during President George W. Bush's administration, and he has previouslybeenconfirmed by the Senate multiple times. He served under Bush as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS