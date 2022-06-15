Cos. Should Heed NLRB GC's Immigrant Protection Focus

By Henry Morris Jr. (June 15, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- During the Trump administration, the National Labor Relations Board was not known for advancing immigrant worker rights. That changed last year, when Jennifer Abruzzo became its general counsel. For her, protecting immigrant worker rights is a top priority. As she explained in a recent announcement: All too often, immigrant workers are subject to unlawful intimidation tactics that seek to silence them, denigrate their right to act together to seek improved wages and working conditions, and thwart their willingness to report statutory violations. The NLRB will do everything we can to protect immigrant workers to exercise their rights under the [National Labor...

