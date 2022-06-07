Google Issues Warning About Security Risks Of Big Tech Bill

By Matthew Perlman (June 7, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Google on Tuesday continued to criticize proposed legislation aimed at reining in the power of large technology platforms by preventing them from giving their own services an unfair advantage, contending that the bill would undermine the company's ability to keep people safe. Royal Hansen, Google's vice president of engineering for privacy, safety and security, penned a blog post Tuesday raising concerns about the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bipartisan proposal that has seen mounting levels of both support and criticism as a Senate version appears poised for a vote this summer. Hansen said the company's security teams work around...

