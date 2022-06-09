Senate Panel Considers Long-Awaited Sentencing Noms

By James Arkin (June 8, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nominees to the U.S. Sentencing Commission pledged on Wednesday to implement the First Step Act and address other issues that have languished since the commission has been without a quorum since 2019. Biden's bipartisan slate of nominees to the panel, which includes sitting and retired federal judges, a veteran public defender and an assistant U.S. attorney, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee a month after they were announced. The commission is an independent agency tasked with creating policies and guidelines for sentencing for U.S. courts, as well as advising Congress and the executive branch on policy issues. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS