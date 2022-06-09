Loeb & Loeb Adds Trusts And Estate Partner From McDermott

By Madison Arnold (June 9, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP has hired a longtime McDermott Will & Emery LLP attorney as a new partner for its trusts and estates department. The firm announced this week that it added Michael Rosen-Prinz to its Los Angeles office. He helps clients both in the United States and internationally develop strategies for wealth transfer, family governance, business succession planning, and estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer tax matters, the firm said. "Michael understands and appreciates the practical and legal issues involved in the acquisition, preservation and transfer of wealth," Alyse Pelavin, Los Angeles office managing partner and co-chair of the trusts and...

