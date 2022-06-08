Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Told To Let Architecture Copyright Issue 'Percolate'

By Adam Lidgett (June 8, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- An architect has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a group of real estate companies' appeal of an Eighth Circuit ruling that architectural floor plans are subject to copyright protection, saying the issue hasn't had enough time to "percolate" at the circuit court level.

Architect Charles James and his firm, Designworks Homes Inc., on Tuesday opposed a March certiorari petition from Columbia House of Brokers Realty Inc.

The certiorari petition says the Eighth Circuit misinterpreted copyright law when it found that floor plans made by James and Designworks did not fall under an exception to the statute allowing others to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!