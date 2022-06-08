Justices Told To Let Architecture Copyright Issue 'Percolate'

By Adam Lidgett (June 8, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- An architect has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a group of real estate companies' appeal of an Eighth Circuit ruling that architectural floor plans are subject to copyright protection, saying the issue hasn't had enough time to "percolate" at the circuit court level. Architect Charles James and his firm, Designworks Homes Inc., on Tuesday opposed a March certiorari petition from Columbia House of Brokers Realty Inc. The certiorari petition says the Eighth Circuit misinterpreted copyright law when it found that floor plans made by James and Designworks did not fall under an exception to the statute allowing others to...

