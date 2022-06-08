Mine Contractor Can't Skirt Property Value Suit Over Spill

By Hayley Fowler (June 8, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge won't let a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor sidestep allegations that a toxic waste spill at a Colorado gold mine caused area property values to plummet, largely leaving residents' claims intact to be decided at trial. In keeping with previous decisions to deny motions for summary judgment from both sides, U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson on Tuesday rejected Weston Solutions Inc.'s latest attempt to slash claims related to the worth of more than a dozen residents' land in light of diminished public perception. The case is part of sweeping litigation over an Aug. 5, 2015,...

