Crypto Bank Sues Fed Over 'Kafkaesque' Account Delay

By Jon Hill (June 7, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency bank that received one of Wyoming's first special-purpose depository institution charters sued the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, accusing the central bank of illegally slow-walking its application for access to critical payment services offered to other banks. In a complaint filed in Wyoming federal court, Cheyenne-based Custodia Bank Inc. blasted regulators at the Federal Reserve for what it said has been their refusal for more than 19 months to act on its otherwise valid application for one of their so-called master accounts, a type of bank account for banks. The accounts allow recipients to tap directly into the Fed's payment...

