Feds Want 2 Years For Ill. Politician Who's Seeking Probation

By Celeste Bott (June 7, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson, an attorney and scion of the famed Daley political family, told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that he shouldn't serve jail time following his conviction for falsifying tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials, a crime for which prosecutors are recommending a two-year prison term. Thompson, a former partner at Burke Warren MacKay & Serritella PC who served on Chicago's city council for roughly seven years starting in 2015, said in a sentencing memo submitted to the court Tuesday that the federal guideline range of two years to 2 ½ years in prison...

