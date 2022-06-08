Activists Sue EPA To Ensure Clean Air Act Compliance

By Gina Kim (June 8, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A group of environmental and health care activists sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday in the District of Columbia, alleging that the agency violated the Clean Air Act by failing to identify whether 30 metropolitan cities across the nation with dangerous levels of smog were in compliance with the law. In a 15-page complaint, Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, Downwinders at Risk, Heal Utah and Sierra Club filed a Clean Air Act complaint against the EPA and its administrator Michael S. Regan, alleging that the agency failed to carry out its legal duties to determine whether problem areas...

