Goldberg Segalla Boosts Litigation Group In Orange County

By James Mills (June 10, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Goldberg Segalla LLP has added a longtime litigator to its Orange County office in Irvine, California. John M. Whelan, who operated his own law firm, has joined the Goldberg Segalla civil litigation and trial group as special counsel, the firm announced Tuesday. His practice focuses on business, commercial and civil litigation. He defends clients in insurance defense, premises liability, product liability, management and professional liability, construction injury, environmental, aviation, maritime, and personal injury matters. "I'm very excited about the opportunity at Goldberg Segalla. I think it's going to be great," Whelan told Law360 Pulse on Friday. "I'd been working on my own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS