Ex-Bousquet Holstein Litigator Joins Barclay Damon In NY

By Christine DeRosa (June 10, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Barclay Damon LLP has added litigator Joe Porcello as a partner to its commercial, intellectual property and insurance practice areas in its Syracuse, New York, office. Porcello comes to the firm from Syracuse-based Bousquet Holstein PLLC, which he joined in 2018 as a partner. He was elected as a member of the firm the following year. Porcello said he decided to join Barclay Damon because of the firm's strong platform in Toronto and the Northeast, as well as the culture, which he described as friendly and dedicated to providing excellent client service. "As a commercial and IP litigator, Barclay Damon's sophisticated...

