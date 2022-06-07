Senate Crypto Bill Eyes Bigger Role For CFTC

By Tom Zanki (June 7, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Senate legislation introduced Tuesday would assign most oversight of cryptocurrencies to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a smaller regulator that can be seen as friendly toward digital assets, although lawyers said the proposal would not end jurisdictional disputes among federal agencies. The Responsible Financial Innovation Act, a long-awaited bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., strives to create regulatory certainty among agencies governing cryptocurrencies. As drafted, Tuesday's proposal does so mostly by granting significant authority to the CFTC, a derivatives regulator that has a smaller budget and enforcement staff than its larger sister agency,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS