Ex-DLA Piper Atty Can't Stay Breach Suit From Own Pot Co.

By Craig Clough (June 8, 2022, 12:09 AM EDT) -- A California judge Tuesday told a former DLA Piper attorney being sued for breach of fiduciary duty by a cannabis company she co-owns that he will not stay the case while her own lawsuit against her partners play out. During a hearing with the parties, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen I. Goorvitch indicated he might be inclined to grant the stay motion if it wasn't for the fact that defendant Shauneen Militello's own lawsuit against her partners — one of whom is also a former DLA Piper attorney — is also stayed. The suit against Militello alleges she locked company...

