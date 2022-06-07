3 Ill. Supreme Court Candidates Can Stay On Primary Ballot

By Lauraann Wood (June 7, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Two Republicans and a Democrat who are vying for an open seat on the Illinois Supreme Court bench have amassed enough petition signatures to remain on the primary election ballot, a state appellate panel said Tuesday. The three-judge appellate panel backed a trial court that said the Illinois State Board of Elections incorrectly booted appellate Justice Susan Hutchinson, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran from the ballot to represent the Supreme Court's second district, which lawmakers redrew in light of the 2020 census. The board erred by misinterpreting the candidates' statutory signature requirements in light...

