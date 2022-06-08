Fidelity Bonds Must Cover Embezzlement, Credit Union Says

By Josh Liberatore (June 8, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A credit union seeking coverage for millions in embezzled funds sued its fidelity bond insurers in Georgia federal court, alleging that the insurers secretly amended policy language to escape covering "virtually any catastrophic loss" without running the changes by their policyholder or obtaining federal approval. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Southern Pine Credit Union alleged that Southwest Marine & General Insurance Co., ProSight Specialty Insurance Inc. and Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, formerly known as ProSight Global Inc., made illicit changes to fidelity bond policies they issued in 2017 and 2020. The insurers used those alterations to deny Southern Pine's claim for...

