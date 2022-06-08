AIG Unit Sued For Not Covering Sugar Burn Emissions Suit

By Morgan Conley (June 8, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- United States Sugar Corp. accused an AIG unit in Florida federal court of wrongfully refusing to cover even a single dollar of the company's seven-figure legal bills incurred successfully defending itself against a proposed class action alleging pre-harvest sugarcane burns released toxic emissions. In a complaint filed Tuesday, U.S. Sugar claims that AIG subsidiary Commerce and Industry Insurance Co. breached the terms of an insurance policy that covers allegations of bodily injury and property damage. The sugar company told the court those are exactly the types of claims that were lodged in the putative class action, meaning the AIG unit should...

